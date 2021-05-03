 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Railway neighborhood deserves full cleanup
Letter to the editor: Railway neighborhood deserves full cleanup

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has been polluting the land between E. Alder Street and N. Second St. E. since 1880. In fact, their fueling and switching yard in downtown Missoula was first designated a Superfund site in 1994. Residents in this neighborhood are forced to live in close proximity to free product diesel and other industrial compounds considered unsafe by the Environmental Protection Agency.

We cannot allow this to continue — our citizens deserve better than a cesspool of industrial waste right in the heart of Missoula.

Further, the open land along this railway is also going to waste. If properly cleaned, much of this Superfund site could be used for housing developments that Missoulians can afford. Amidst our housing crisis, we must create more options for affordable housing. Currently, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has only recommended an industrial-level cleanup: a limited solution that precludes any future residential developments in this area.

Our city deserves better. The DEQ must hold BNSF fully responsible to clean up this Superfund site to a residential standard — ensuring a safer, healthier future for this Missoula neighborhood, along with more options for our city to grow.

Daniel Carlino,

Ward 3 candidate,

Missoula City Council,

Missoula

