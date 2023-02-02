Some of the politicians in the U.S. Senate and House like to use the reduction of Social Security and Medicare benefits as a scare tactic to promote their political agendas. Social Security and Medicare can easily be funded by increasing the Required Minimum Distribution (RMDs) on qualified accounts.

RMDs generally are minimum amounts that a retirement account owner must withdraw annually, starting with the year he or she reaches 72 (70 1/2 if you reach 70 1/2 before Jan. 1, 2020). At age 72, with $100,000 in your account, you would be required to withdraw about $3600. A qualified account is funded with pre-tax dollars. Some examples are: 401K, 403B, 457 and IRAs.

There are billions and billions of dollars in qualified accounts. Raising the RMD amount by even a small percentage would raise a huge amount of money in tax revenue that could be used to fund Social Security and Medicare.

Finally, I asked several of my friends who have qualified accounts and are over 70 1/2, if they would prefer raising the RMD requirements to keep Social Security and Medicare funded, or lose some of their benefits.

One hundred percent said they would prefer to raise the RMD percentages.

Ken Colbo,

Lolo