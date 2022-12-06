Letter to the editor: Ramos has facts wrong

Mr. Ramos' comments about the Fairgrounds ballot measure (Missoulian Nov. 27) needs to be addressed. What really caught my eye about Ramos' opinion piece was his comment that the bond was, "to primarily move a perfectly good ice rink from one side of the fair grounds to the other". A new rink would have been an addition to the current 2 sheets of ice. Secondly, "a perfectly good rink" is a statement by someone who obviously doesn't have a clue about the 25-year-old facility. It literally has been loved to death; if not for the constant work of the maintenance staff, the rink would not be open. The roof leaks, the building and the ice making mechanics are in need of constant repair; and plywood locker rooms for kids traveling to play here from across the Northwest are not acceptable.