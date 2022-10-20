Letter to the editor: Re-elect Beal and Holloway

Judging your fellow citizens of Missoula County is not for the faint of heart. That is especially true in Justice Court — the People’s Court — where many folks are unrepresented, frustrated, and typically do not understand how the court works. To serve as a judge in Justice Court takes a special person with ample patience, insight, and a desire to serve — they must listen intently to figure out the issues.

Experience matters. That is why I wholeheartedly support Judges Alex Beal (Dept. 1) and Landee Holloway (Dept. 2) for re-election. They have consistently impressed me with their care, concern and quality of decisions. Their commitment to accessible justice extends beyond the courtroom with Judge Holloway’s establishment of ROAD Treatment Court (to facilitate the rehabilitation of adults convicted of alcohol and drug-related traffic offenses) to Judge Beal’s development of forms with instructions to help unrepresented people navigate the process. They have both made Justice Court more meaningful by transitioning the court to a court of record (so that duplicate trials are unnecessary).

I understand how important it is to elect the right people for these positions. Please join me in voting to re-elect Judges Beal and Holloway.

Shane Vannatta,

Missoula