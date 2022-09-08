Letter to the editor: Re-elect Ingrid Gustafson

I’ve been a Montana state district judge twice – first in the 4th Judicial District (now Missoula and Mineral Counties) from 1978 until 1989, recently in the 19th Judicial District (Lincoln County) from 2011 until 2017. I’ve seen Justice Gustafson’s work – read her opinions and listened to her discussions at judicial conferences. I know that she follows and interprets the law reasonably and intelligently. She doesn’t play favorites. She pays attention to the record. She is overwhelmingly honest. I’ve never seen anyone more suited for the bench, and few her equal.