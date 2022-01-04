Letter to the editor: Read Article V of Constitution

The brilliant young men who wrote our founding documents were wise enough to see that some day our elected officials and their appointed and employed minions would, for numerous reasons, stop responding to the will of the people. Thus, the founders wrote into the constitution Article V, which details the process by which the 50 states can amend the Constitution without the approval of the executive or the legislative bodies.
The people have the power and have had it since the Constitution was written. However, since we so long ago stopped teaching civics, most have never read the Constitution and do not realize it. Read Article V and use the information to activate your citizenship. If there ever was a time for citizenship it is now. Start by googling "Convention of States."
Walter Berard,
Missoula