Letter to the editor: Read the 2nd amendment

Our cowardly members of Congress, lost in the deep pockets of the NRA, should be required to view crime scene photos of the broken, mutilated bodies of school children and other innocents, robbed of their lives by a shooter with an AR-15. After seeing these horrific photos, could they still vote to uphold the "right" of all Americans to own these weapons of war?
Imagine your child or other family member in a bloody, unrecognizable heap on the floor because of the destructive force of these killing machines. Who in their right mind would want these guns available to the public?
Please read the 2nd Amendment. Nowhere does it state that owning an assault rifle is a constitutional right.
Bonnie Farrington,
Darby