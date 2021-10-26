Letter to the editor: Read the AG's actual memo

I read Cory Swanson’s guest column concerning the U.S. Attorney General’s Oct. 4 memorandum to federal law enforcement agencies about threats made to public officials at school board meetings. Next, I found the original memo, readers can see it here: bit.ly/3jC18tr.

I was astounded by the discrepancy between my understanding of the memo and Mr. Swanson’s. The memo clearly states that threats made toward public officials shall be investigated and not, as Mr. Swanson states, parents who speak up at school board meetings shall be charged.

How a licensed attorney could so egregiously misinterpret the memo is beyond me. Perhaps he irresponsibly didn’t read the memo himself and is only responding to what he heard about it. Perhaps he has a severe reading comprehension impairment. Or perhaps there is some other motive.

I encourage readers to read the actual 1/2 page memo for themselves and not be swayed by Mr. Swanson’s sensationalized mischaracterization of a common sense memorandum.

Brad Cloud,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0