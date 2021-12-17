Letter to the editor: Read the Larchmont proposal

They are overlooking the commercial strip along Reserve. Big money! Two traffic lights, at Mary and McDonald. Hello North Reserve style traffic! They also claim it as good climate policy. How is paving 160 acres of green space good climate policy?

They say people will ride the bus, bike or walk. I worked in University Housing 29 years — yes, some will, but I know most won't, they'll still drive. The city bus is free, but it doesn’t get you where you need to go in a direct line quickly. (UM buses do.) I’ve watched people drive four blocks, park, to catch the bus or get out their bike or walk the five blocks to campus. The front man for WGM admitted he was one of these people!