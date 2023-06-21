Readers’ needs should be considered

My wife and I have subscribed to the Missoulian for decades. Thus, in however miniscule a fashion, our subscription payments have long helped the paper remain a viable business.

So now, the Missoulian is repaying those many years of support by cutting production to three days per week — those issues being delivered in the afternoon mail, by which time even the freshest news is at least 24 hours old.

This latest move comes after some years of cutting such features as the bridge column, half the comic strips, the Cryptoquote and others. Not to mention the abrupt chopping of the wonderful Independent in 2018.

I assume the Missoulian is saving a few bucks with all these extreme cuts. But just how much is it really saving when measured against the broader costs of vastly diminished customer satisfaction?

Yeah, readers can browse online. That is, if they enjoy constantly having to scroll sideways and up and down just to scan one column.

I don’t. And I’ll bet thousands of other readers don’t either.

It would be great if Missoulian management would consider its readers’ needs with as much regard as it emphasizes mere profits.

John Russell,

Missoula

Questions

While young, I learned about common sense. My mother taught me moderation in everything. One brother taught me about swinging pendulums and balance. Another brother taught me to love and respect all sentient beings. My father taught me about black holes.

Now, I have questions. Who are we as Americans? Will we ever unite? Do we still honor character, civility, and decency? The Statue of Liberty? Facts?

Is deliberate ignorance a threat to democracy? Do we have F-READ-OM? Is believing easier than thinking? Is “woke” a compliment?

Are women’s rights human rights? Do we have the right to a healthful environment? To safety? When is enough enough?

Do we have separation of church and state? Is the Supreme Court supreme? Objective? Is religion influencing politicians?

Is extremism a metastatic cancer? Is January 6th an example? Conspiracy theories? Disinformation? Is racism systemic? Is a true patriot the loudest guy flying the biggest flag?

Doesn’t “less government” mean less government? Is “Freedom Caucus” a misnomer? Are corporations people? Is gerrymandering fair? Should 8-year-old girls run Congress?

When will common sense return to a balanced center? Will we love and respect Mother Earth? And each other? Should we ask questions?

Nancy Teggeman,

Polson

Climate change impacts on Missoula

In the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s summary for policymakers report, they state that rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented change is needed in all aspects of society to prevent climate catastrophe. Five years since this report, we are still not seeing the level of urgency that science demands.

As a Missoulian, I’m deeply concerned about the escalating impacts caused by the climate crisis that we are seeing in our beloved community. The rising intensity of wildfires, the Clark Fork trout dying from overheating, and the chain of effects on our local ecosystems are stark reminders of the challenges we face.

In response, I urge my colleagues on the City Council to consider these three actionable steps. First, let’s eliminate parking mandates, thereby allowing for a more dense, walkable community and limiting our proliferation of turning so much land into asphalt. Secondly, we must invest in our city’s climate team by hiring more staff to implement and manage our City’s climate mitigation plans.

Finally, it’s crucial we vote for budget amendments this summer that ensure we have the proper funding to meet our climate mitigation goals. Investing in renewable energy, energy-efficient infrastructure, and climate education now will yield long-term savings and resilience.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula