Grizzly bears serve as mascots and representatives for college athletics, our state symbol, the FWP official logo, a wilderness area and countless businesses in Montana.

However, real grizzly bears are, for the moment, classified as threatened. Trophy hunters and trappers are pushing to change this status in order to take down our magnificent bears for personal bragging rights. Some ranchers wish to have legal rights to kill grizzlies for flimsy reasons, such as a bear looking "threatening." They could hire trophy hunters to accomplish this, earning monetary compensation for the "privilege" of killing our bears.

The real threat is a bill right now in the Legislature, SB 295, which seeks to chip away at grizzly protections by allowing the above.

All real Montanans, especially you who shout for, cheer on and revere our Great Bear for any reason, need to be crying, "foul" on this terrible idea of a bill. Take a real stand.

Please contact your representatives now. Ask them to vote no on SB 295. Preserve and protect real grizzlies before there are none left to revere. Thanks.

Peg Brownlee,

Florence