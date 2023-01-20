Letter to the editor: Real issue behind affordability

In regards to the recent article "Discrimination, low inventory challenge Missoula renters" (Missoulian Jan. 15). As a property manager I'm extremely concerned about the groundwork you are laying down turning the complete selection process for landlords, discrimination. The laws are in place so landlords can perform their legal responsibility to other tenants and try to align the most responsible and financially feasible tenant to protect their investment. That's not overall discrimination. In addition these programs in most cases cover an initial deposit, nothing for damages over, leaving landlords indebted. There's a house payment and massively rising taxes behind those rentals. Landlords must also be able to meet those obligations. As taxes continue to rise, so will rents, that's the real issue behind affordability in Missoula. This is setting your precedence for rent controls in the future. Lower spending and taxes and rents will also drop. Insure landlords, not only their deposit, but any outstanding damages in addition to support for arising issues and you would get a lot more support. You cannot leave landlords holding the bag, that's when they have to sell. Do not make this issue, the community.