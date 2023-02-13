I see that it’s Valentine’s Day again — that time when merchants urge us to rush out to buy cards, flowers, candy and lingerie for our sweethearts in an attempt to persuade them to bestow on us their affection. I wish it meant, as it is supposed to do, that we truly love our intended “until death do us part” as God intended, but frequently it only denotes a temporary thrill. When the thrill dissipates, the participants often begin looking for a new “thrill ride.”

Real love isn’t a feeling, although it may be accompanied by one; it is a decision, an act of the will, a determination that even when there’s no emotional rush, we will continue to be faithful and do our best to serve the best interests of the one we love.

That doesn’t mean that we have to tolerate abuse, or meet every demand, but that we will do what is best for the relationship as nearly as we can determine that.

Statistics show that a large percentage of citizens either call it quits or move from one relationship to another. No one gets any life-long security or joy from that.

Larry Roland,

Missoula