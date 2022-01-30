 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Real news vs. fake news

OK, people, let me break it down for you real quick: ABC, NBC, CBS, network news = real news.

Social media = fake news. It's real easy to remember!

Craig Worden,

Lolo

