Letter to the editor: Real reasons for inflation

Jesse Ramos’ op-ed Sunday, June 26, blames Congress, the Federal Reserve and too much government regulation for the high levels of inflation in the U.S. There is no question that inflation is higher than it has been in several decades. But perhaps Mr. Ramos should look at an article in Sunday’s Business section of the Missoulian that states global demand for oil is expected to outpace supply through 2023, meaning high fuel prices worldwide. And the Associated Press recently ran an article on protests by nurses in Zimbabwe, railway workers in Britain, indigenous people in Ecuador and European airline workers over high inflation. Would Ramos like to explain how the Fed and regulation in the U.S. is causing inflation worldwide? If he would look at the big picture, he would see that the recovery from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, disruption of supply chains, and other causes are behind global inflation. Another AP piece in last Tuesday’s Missoulian details the impacts of high gas prices around the world. Don’t be fooled, Mr. Ramos’ goal is to gut any regulation (including those to protect our health and safety) and make sure the U.S. becomes a Libertarian “paradise”, to our everlasting detriment.