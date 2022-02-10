 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Really slow day?

The first Sunday of February must have been a really slow day in the Missoulian newsroom. How else do you explain that an anti-vaxxer rally attended by just 20 people was on the front page along with two color photos ("Protesters rally in Missoula against vaccine mandates" — Missoulian, Feb. 7)?

The latest census shows about 163,000 folks live in Missoula and Ravalli counties: if my old Forester math still serves me, that means that just 0.00012% of the population attended. More folks were hiking the "M" or walking their dogs on the Kim Williams Trail on that beautiful February Sunday. Maybe it got covered because state Sen. Theresa Manzella, Ravalli County's version of Sarah Palin, was spouting her views on freedom, personal choice, informed consent and the Bible? 

I don't expect that this article will be in the running for a 2022 Pulitzer Prize.

Dick Mangan

Missoula

