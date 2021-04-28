Letter to the editor: Realtor ethics for legislative votes?

So let me get this straight: the Missoula Organization of Realtors (Sunday, April 25 Missoula Business insert) states the National Association of Realtors Code of Ethics prohibits discrimination based on, among other criteria, sexual orientation or gender identity.
And Rep. Brad Tschida is a real estate agent! Guess how Tschida voted on House Bill 112, Senate Bill 215, HB 427 and SB 280? All of these bills are discriminatory (based on religion, gender identity or sexual orientation), and are specifically mentioned in the article as contrary to the Code of Ethics of the MOR and National Association of Realtors. If you guessed he supported these bills, you guessed correctly.
My question to Tschida is, how do you, as a realtor, work in direct opposition to your profession’s ethics? And the question to the MOR is, what do you do when a member is voting for bills that the board and CEO of MOR have identified as contrary to the goals of your organization? And don’t tell me that you support and advance the cruelty and hate implicit in these bills but leave all that behind at the office!
Roger Holtom,
Missoula