Letter to the editor: Reap what we sow

As we continue to "harvest" bears and wolves, the plenitude of nature will most certainly, harvest us, inimical to the Other.
Kevin Boileau, PhD,
Missoula
So now we know the Holland Lake Lodge operating permit has been invalidated by the actions of its holder, Christian Wohlfeil ("Holland Lake Lo…
And so it begins.
Sure seems a steady stream of op-eds and other forms of sparkly sunshine units emanating from around Flathead.
On the front page of the Missoulian on Thursday, Nov. 17, there was a photo of a large male bison. The photo shows a complete lack of a scrotu…
We've all...at one time or another in our lives....been confronted with a deadbeat child or parent. Enthusiastic House Republican congresspeop…
There are so many problems and flaws that have not been addressed in the "proposed" new parking lot on Highway 200 to connect with Sha-Ron riv…
Republican leaders, do not just offer your prayers for victims of gun violence. Your intolerance of those who differ from you foments that vio…
This is a response to Bill Bakeberg (letter to the editor Missoulian Nov. 20). While I respect his desire for peace, he clearly shows his bias…
Recent Missoulian “Guest View” columns were about mitigating climate change. Kyle McIntyre wrote for Republican, political conservatives suppo…
As Americans struggle with high gas prices, oil giants are rolling in massive profits. Exxon Mobil broke records, raking in $19.66 billion and…
