Letter to the editor: 'Reasonable' friend ended relationships
According to Jonathan Haber (July 13 letter), reasonable people should not be friends with Donald Trump supporters. I had a "reasonable" friend for 30-plus years who refused to visit his deathly ill mother because she supported Trump. This "reasonable" friend then terminated our friendship because he suspected I had voted for Trump.

I support most of Trump's policies, but not some of his language. And yet I have been vaccinated, contrary to Haber's claim.

Lastly, Marxist-inspired attempts to make students believe that we are all either oppressors or victims is not teaching accurate history. So why don't the letter writers supporting accurate history also explicitly oppose critical race theory?

Jeff Watkins,

Lolo

