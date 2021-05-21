Letter to the editor: Reassured by MT legislators

Well, I am reassured. Whew! Here I was thinking that wolf roping laws, guns hidden inside textbooks, giveaways to religious schools, gubernatorial taking charge of the Supreme Court did not even reach the level of under-performing. But so glad various politicians printed up what hep cats they is, and what precision laws they done passed.

Here I was again, thinking that the assault on county elections led by one of those apologists for legislative excellence and new candidate for Senate District 49 was more of the Lost Way Blues, seeing as in the body of his text he appears to refer to property owners as being the only proper voters. But, now I’m in my right mind, and know that he/they are avatars of democracy. All Montana sculptors, alert! You better be ready for all the new bronze work you’ll be gettin’ as these men are immortalized.