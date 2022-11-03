Letter to the editor: Rebecca Mapston is a fresh voice

Rebecca Mapston is running in HD 94 and is a fresh voice for Rural Missoula County. Raised on a working ranch herself, her family are homesteaders in the district since the early 60’s. She is a strong advocate for ranchers and farmers. She believes in a balanced approach to legislation.

She has over two decades in the real estate and mortgage industry and understands full stop what happens when homeowners and renters are displaced by high property taxes, lack of affordable housing and inventory, and a receding economy. She worked tirelessly for 5 years during the last recession and housing crash. She restructured budgets and mortgages and kept thousands of families in their homes. She will do the same for Montana and her district.

I personally know Rebecca, she was my neighbor. After many conversations I am thrilled to endorse her for the state legislature. Rebecca is the definition of authentic. She will legislate with an open mind and understanding she is there for the people, not any special interest groups. She will be the voice of the people with no other hidden agendas other than doing what is in the best interest of those she represents.

Rebecca Dawson,

Missoula