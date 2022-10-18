 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Rebecca Mapston is a winner

We now have an awesome opportunity in Rebecca Mapston! Rebecca is running for Montana Legislature in HD94.

Rebecca is pro-God, pro-family, pro-liberty. She is the opposite of her opponent, the incumbent, Tom France, a Democrat.

Rebecca has been in the mortgage/real estate business for many years so she knows up close and personal about housing issues!

Rebecca is a winner! She ran for Mrs. Montana and won!

Rebecca is a good listener and is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and work hard for the people she represents. She will do all she can to get the job done!

We would be sending a proven winner to be a part of our Montana government.

HD94 — Don’t you think it’s time for a change?

Rebecca Mapston for HD94!

Vicki Marceau,

Frenchtown

