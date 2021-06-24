Letter to the editor: Recipe for a catastrophe

June 28 is the 107th anniversary of when a tubercular anarchist, Gavrilo Princip, assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie Chotek of Serbia, in 1914. It was the straw that broke the camel's back which sparked World War I. "The House of Cards" of European treaties collapsed into a new kind of war — industrial war, with before unheard-of carnage.

As a boy I viewed creepy antique military weapons in a Helena museum, mystified on how the human race could be so insane. I've learned that "the Great War" was so deadly that in one day at the Battle of the Somme, German gunners killed some 21,000 British soldiers.

Seemingly, wars are Gods' design to control human population.

The advent of the prospect of nuclear war and MAD — Mutual Assured Destruction — has caused this check, against huge wars, to end so now world population is at 7.7 billion and climbing.

I remember when in 1978 it topped four billion when I was 17 years old.

Calculations indicate that "God's green earth" can perpetually sustain a maximum of 1.9 billion humans as it was in 1920. We have Malthus' predicted exponential growth, a recipe for inevitable catastrophe.

Lee Onishuk,