Letter to the editor: Recklessly disregarding COVID

Like most Americans, I cringed reading of China’s surveillance of Olympian athletes due to COVID-19. But who can blame China for not wanting to become a super spreader, particularly from a high-risk nation like the USA?

Many Americans recklessly disregard COVID and its destruction. More than 2,000 people per day still die of COVID, which is like five airliners crashing every day! Would you fly an airline that had five crashes in one day? But somehow we Americans have become numb to that reality. So the death toll keeps rising.

Over 900,000 Americans have died already, more than in any other country. It’s embarrassing. But it's also sad, because most of these deaths were preventable. What is it here? Lack of discipline? Ignorance? Or is it just all about me? Is the emphasis all on "me" — my rights, to the exclusion of "we" — the "well-being" of the community?

Before judging a country’s internal operations, consider that unlike here, in some places people do not have the right to infect other people.

Susan Strong

Missoula

