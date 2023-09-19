“Sometimes, you just have to blow things up to get the job done - whether that’s in a coal mine or Washington!" — Rep. Matt Rosendale on X
“The Pentagon estimates that about three-quarters of the generals & admirals in the Defense Department — 650 of 852 — will be affected by [Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s ] hold. This is having a massive effect on military readiness and U.S. national security.” — Alexander Vindman on X
Have you been paying attention to the Republican Party of late? They’re unidentifiable at this stage, having taken on all of Donald Trump’s chaotic and unpredictable persona, as two very Trumpian congressmen above might indicate. Rosendale seems not sure what he wants to destroy, but Tuberville is seeming willing to subject the country to military weakness in order to provide openings for an incoming Trump to design his idea of a military. And one realizes what this would be, and where their loyalty would lie. It might be wise to realize that we still have adversaries, although some are confused in who exactly our adversaries might be.
“…so incens'd that I am reckless what I do to spite the world.” - Shakespeare
Erwin Curry,
Missoula