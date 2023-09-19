Have you been paying attention to the Republican Party of late? They’re unidentifiable at this stage, having taken on all of Donald Trump’s chaotic and unpredictable persona, as two very Trumpian congressmen above might indicate. Rosendale seems not sure what he wants to destroy, but Tuberville is seeming willing to subject the country to military weakness in order to provide openings for an incoming Trump to design his idea of a military. And one realizes what this would be, and where their loyalty would lie. It might be wise to realize that we still have adversaries, although some are confused in who exactly our adversaries might be.