Letter to the editor: Recognition for public servants

During the past year, federal employees nationwide and 12,898 active federal and U.S. postal workers of Montana have dedicated themselves to keeping our country running while weathering a global pandemic.

They continue to provide essential financial services, processing stimulus payments, tax refunds, small business loans, Social Security checks, mortgages and student loans to keep the economy churning and households operating.

As they do every day, they have kept us safe, tracking cyber threats, protecting the food supply and alerting Americans to treacherous weather conditions, among other critical and life-saving tasks.

Many were on the front lines, risking their own health to serve the American people. The pandemic took a heavy toll on these public servants: countless workers were sickened while at work, and thousands died as a result.

And while many feds could work remotely, they put in hours around the clock, often while struggling to care for their families, like so many Americans.

Throughout the year, but especially during Public Service Recognition Week, May 2-8, Americans should express our thanks for these hard-working public servants who make the everyday and extraordinary possible.