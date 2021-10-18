Letter to the editor: Recognize scientific truths

I urge leadership in helping your congressional colleagues and your fellow Montanans understand the importance of passing the pending budget package. Exemplifying this need is a recent electricity resource decision by NorthWestern Energy. It will build a methane-fueled generator in Laurel, Montana that will annually emit 600,000 tons of CO2. Overwhelming scientific evidence points to this greenhouse gas as a primary cause of climate degradation that brings incalculably large costs to human society. NorthWestern’s officers and board chose fossil fuel profits over consumers. They could easily have directed their talented planners to select clean energy sources.

The $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program is part of the $3.5 trillion budget package pending in Congress. It would reward utilities that generate an increasing amount of electricity from wind, solar, nuclear, or other clean energy sources and penalize those that do not. It is the proper role of government to encourage investment that will benefit private business, workers, and consumers. Our parents and taxpayers gave us schooling that included science education. Let’s not let them down by failing to recognize scientific truths in guiding our energy resource selections and preserving a livable planet.