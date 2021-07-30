Letter to the editor: Recognizing police heroism

I hope all Montanans have had an opportunity to watch the harrowing July 27 testimony of the police officers fighting back against a violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Those men risked their lives to protect our representative and senators, one of whom — U.S. Sen. Steve Daines — helped incite that mob by sending out messages that “the Dems are stealing the election.” No wonder Republican leaders do not want to investigate how such an attack could happen in this country.

Since it’s clear that Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale cannot be bothered to recognize the police’s heroism on their behalf, I would like to thank them on behalf of my fellow Montanans. They saved lives that day. They saved our democracy, as fragile as it is right now.

Diane Smith,

Missoula

