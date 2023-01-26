Letter to the editor: Recognizing truths

Why we Americans need to be reminded of these truths surprises me, but here goes. A person is only fully a person if the law and others respect their ownership of their own body and choices. The history of this country’s laws and practices with regard to the already sketchy concept of “race” is often horrifying, but with acknowledgment of that we have a chance to do better. Wherever we land on the liberal-conservative spectrum, recognizing these two simple truths could unite us.