Letter to the editor: Recommendations on investing surplus

To the State Legislature: as a taxpayer, I have recommendations for investing the state budget surplus to achieve long-term gains for our future.

1. Many state programs suffered heavy budgets cut to balance the state’s budget, which apparently was not really needed. Re-invest some of the surplus in these programs and organizations, especially social and environmental agencies.

2. Invest in much-needed road and bridge infrastructure and maintenance. Any Montanan who drives on our roadways would benefit.

3. There are over-crowded classrooms in inefficient school buildings that can’t afford higher taxes for new buildings. Some of the surplus could help our kids get a better education. Well educated kids are priceless.

4. Invest in mental health and addiction treatment for the homeless which would empower many of them to get, and retain, employment and housing. They wouldn’t need government health care or food vouchers, and they could pay taxes, and not have to live in tents.

Returning the surplus to the taxpayer would be a selfish and short-sighted PR stunt.

Instead, invest in our future: education, homelessness, infrastructure and much needed social and environmental programs. Please think carefully and critically and invest wisely.

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula

