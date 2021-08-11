Letter to the editor: Reconcile concerns with carbon pricing

In Sunday’s (Aug. 8) guest opinion piece, the Richland County commissioners expressed their concern about the need to protect county budgets that rely on natural gas and oil production as we address the upcoming energy transition.
This past April, they expressed their concern about a different problem: the severe drought gripping eastern Montana. In a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte, they stated that Richland County was “suffering from category 'D3 - Extreme Drought' with 'Major crop/pasture losses' and 'Widespread water shortages or restrictions." While only 5.6% of Montana was in that category, 86.73% of Richland County was in that category.”
There is a way to reconcile these two concerns: carbon pricing. The Houston Chronicle recently endorsed carbon pricing as a way forward in balancing the need to both protect the economy and address climate change. Pricing carbon dioxide is the cheapest, most efficient way to cut emissions, because it harnesses the ingenuity of individuals and businesses to find the best path to decarbonization. The three-legged policy stool includes: pricing emissions, recycling the revenue back to consumers and imposing a border adjustment.
Go to citizensclimatelobby.org to learn more about this powerful policy proposal.
Mary Mulcaire-Jones,
Missoula