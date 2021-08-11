Letter to the editor: Reconcile concerns with carbon pricing

In Sunday’s (Aug. 8) guest opinion piece, the Richland County commissioners expressed their concern about the need to protect county budgets that rely on natural gas and oil production as we address the upcoming energy transition.

This past April, they expressed their concern about a different problem: the severe drought gripping eastern Montana. In a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte, they stated that Richland County was “suffering from category 'D3 - Extreme Drought' with 'Major crop/pasture losses' and 'Widespread water shortages or restrictions." While only 5.6% of Montana was in that category, 86.73% of Richland County was in that category.”