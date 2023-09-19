In April the Conservation Fund purchased 160 acres of land on Marshall mountain to “turn into a public-use area”. Hopefully Morgan Valliant and/or Zac Covington can tell Missoulians what segment of the public will be using these now 480 acres. What stewardship is available to prevent noxious weeds and wildﬁre? What will this acquisition do to our already sky-rocketing city-county taxes? Once again the average citizen is burdened with something our city government calls a “really exciting” addition to a project. Who, really, will be able to enjoy this purchase? When will this sort of spending end? Will there be a user fee for the few who will be able to enjoy it?