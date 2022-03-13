Letter to the editor: Red Cross needs volunteers, donors

Emergencies don’t take vacations. They don’t even take off nights and weekends.

But no matter when disasters strike, the compassion of Montana volunteers, blood donors and community partners help ensure that families never face crises alone.

The Red Cross mission wouldn’t be possible without these community heroes, and we are proud to honor their dedication in March during our annual Red Cross Month celebration.

Almost every day in Montana, Red Cross responds to a disaster, many right here in Missoula County. Our disaster volunteers are often some of the first on the scene, meeting families’ most immediate needs following a flood or a fire. Last year alone, we collected 41,000 units of lifesaving blood at 1,900 Montana blood drives and provide blood products to more than 30 hospitals and medical centers across the state.

On behalf of those we serve, we thank everyone who makes our lifesaving work possible in Missoula, across the country and around the world.

You can join in their commitment during our Red Cross Month celebration by visiting montanaredcross.org to become a Red Cross volunteer, schedule an appointment to give blood or make a financial donation.

Thank you.

Tom Wozniak

Red Cross Board of Directors

Missoula

