Letter to the editor: Red Pill coverage gave voice to fringe

At first I thought the picture on the front page of Monday morning’s Missoulian was of Sunday’s celebration in honor of K.D. Dickinson being recognized as the 2020-2021 Peacemaker. But, no!

As a longtime print subscriber of the Missoulian, I was shocked, stunned and, yes, even saddened to see the paper had chosen to send a reporter and a photographer some 70 miles down Interstate 90 to cover extensively a gathering of right-wing conspiracy theorists, rather than recognize the constructive accomplishments of one of Missoula’s own peace-loving activists.

What was the thinking to proceed with such a front page article with pictures — six total? It only gives voice and, to some, credibility to their misguided views of our country and its politics. This, to quote the Spokane resident who still holds to the bizarre idea that the government is somehow spraying COVID-19 from the air, was really a reach too far.