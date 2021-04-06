Letter to the editor: 'Red tape' masks need for regulations

Kendall Cotton's persistent editorializing against red tape in state and federal regulations is getting stale.

March 14, in the Missoulian, he opined on the libertarian Mercatus Center's article, "The Regressive Effects of Regulations in Montana." The article attributes state poverty growth to burdensome regulations by using the "federal regulation and state enterprise index." I know; eyes glaze over at mention of the FRASE index!

However, nothing in this article overtly mentions that the population in Montana grew from 878,706 to 1,030,000 over the 1997 to 2015 period analyzed. Population changes affect any number of state data points, including the poverty level.

Key words were used to determine regulation restrictiveness; i.e. "shall," "must," "prohibited," "required," etc. Would the center, therefore, count this regulation: "A person must not park his trailer home on his neighbor's property without permission," as a burdensome one?