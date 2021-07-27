Letter to the editor: 'Red tape' protects environment, health

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced plans to reduce burdensome red tape for resource developers. This “burdensome red tape” is often the only thing that protects our environment from short-sighted, greedy developers.

The Beal Mountain mine has been a threat to the Clark Fork River since it closed 20 years ago. The parent company, Pegasus, declared bankruptcy 19 ½ years ago. Taxpayers now get to pay for yet another Superfund cleanup site. Be careful what you consider “burdensome red tape.”

COVID is on the rise, but you have not announced plans to reduce the risks for Montanans. You have no outreach program to improve vaccination rates, and no mask wearing recommendation to keep us safe and healthy. In an attempt to preserve our liberty, you prevent businesses from requiring proof of vaccination, even though it is not a HIPPA violation to do so.

130,000 Montanans will be homeless when the Covid anti-eviction period ends. What are your plans to assist them in finding affordable housing and a job that pays a living wage? Don’t neglect those who can’t hold down enough jobs to meet the rent, food and medical costs of their family.

Keep our environment, our health and safety, and our homes in the forefront!

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula

