Letter to the editor: Reduce gap between rich and poor

A recent message from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, “Daines Votes Against Fiscal Insanity,” blasts the HR 3684 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

It’s funny, Daines is concerned about “fiscal insanity.” He voted for the 2017 tax cut that gave big breaks to rich people and corporations and will raise the debt by $1.65 trillion by 2027.

He did not vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill which would provide many benefits to Montana. It would pay $225 Million to fix Montana bridges, $2.82 billion for Montana roads, $144 million for Montana airport upgrades, $100 million to rehabilitate the Milk River and money to help get broadband to 33% of Montanans.

HR 3684 invests in early childhood education, paid maternity leave, hearing, vision and reduced prescription drugs for seniors, free 2-year community college, and jobs training programs, plus support technology to fight climate change.

HR 3684 raises taxes on 1.1% of Montana households and corporations — under the bill Daines blasted, the deficit will expand by zero dollars.

Daines claims “Democrats are prioritizing their far-left agenda over the needs of Montana families trying to make ends meet.”