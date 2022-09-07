Letter to the editor: Reduce mass incarceration immediately

At this moment when Montanans are acutely aware of the staffing crisis at Montana State Prison (MSP), an opportunity has arisen to save Montana taxpayers millions of dollars in the short term and for years to come. Rigid, outdated correctional justice management methods have resulted in overburdening the Department of Corrections (DOC) with a stagnant inmate population. Absence of qualified mental health personnel and the lack of practical, vocational rehabilitation for the majority of inmates, coupled with an emphasis on deprivation and degradation, as the only employed inmate management strategies, guarantees that every inmate suffers incremental neuropsychiatric injury every day.
Large numbers of low-security inmates are imminently suitable to rejoin society, augment our severely undermanned labor force and restore structure to hundreds of struggling, safety net dependent families.
Appropriately trained forensic psychologists (and those in training) could immediately aid the existing parole system in identifying and expediting the release of inmates, who no longer pose a threat to the well-being of Montanans. This would reduce penal system costs dramatically, while contributing to our economy, the foremost stated goal of the Gianforte administration.
People are also reading…
Do not fund increased prison staffing!
Instead, reform and reduce mass incarceration immediately, and seek cost effective solutions.
Gayle Christensen,
Florence