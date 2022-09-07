Letter to the editor: Reduce mass incarceration immediately

At this moment when Montanans are acutely aware of the staffing crisis at Montana State Prison (MSP), an opportunity has arisen to save Montana taxpayers millions of dollars in the short term and for years to come. Rigid, outdated correctional justice management methods have resulted in overburdening the Department of Corrections (DOC) with a stagnant inmate population. Absence of qualified mental health personnel and the lack of practical, vocational rehabilitation for the majority of inmates, coupled with an emphasis on deprivation and degradation, as the only employed inmate management strategies, guarantees that every inmate suffers incremental neuropsychiatric injury every day.