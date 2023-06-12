The guest view on June 7 highlighted the folly of continuing on our current course. Montana is experiencing more fires than we had 40 years ago. Our governor had to declare a disaster area due to severe flooding in normally arid areas of the state last month. Part of our state was cut off from tourism last summer due to flooding. Other states experiencing similar and worse problems are seeing their largest home insurers refusing to sell any new policies and in some cases refusing to sell ANY policies in states, and policies sold in Kentucky, Florida, California and Louisiana are seeing very steep insurance price increases. We all know that banks require insurance on any house that they lend money on, so the cost of home ownership will increase even more. The cause behind all of this is climate change and the sooner we start reducing the cause, carbon dioxide, the sooner we can stabilize our climate. Please learn about "Carbon Fee and Dividend" and support it for the sake of all of us.