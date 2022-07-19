Letter to the editor: Refinery capacity is the real reason for the current shortage of gas

Gas prices dominate the news and hit your wallet. President Biden’s decision to release one million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was pooh-poohed as too little to help. Ignoring the impacts of Russia’s war on Ukraine and OPEC cutbacks, letters and industry op-eds regularly call for selling more oil and gas leases on state and federal land in Montana and the U.S. to make the U.S. energy independent and tame prices.

But the Money Markets column in the July 13 Missoulian noted oil exports from the U.S. have reached an all-time high of 3.3 million barrels per day. A little research shows the U.S. is the third-largest oil and gas exporter in the world, shipping to places like India and China. There’s a good chance oil from the Strategic Reserve is being exported. Refinery capacity is the real reason for the current shortage of gas and subsequent high prices in the U.S., not a lack of state and federal oil leases. But rather than leave the oil and gas in the ground until the U.S. really needs it, oil companies are exporting to foreign countries to make money.