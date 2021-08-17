Letter to the editor: Refusal to fight common enemy

After two decades of the USA arming, training and building them a military, the Afghans chose to drop their weapons and surrender to their vastly outnumbered Taliban enemies. Without a fight.

What a waste of life, resources and time. After investing 21 years doing everything to help them help themselves, we are accused of abandoning them. It is our fault they have no will to fight for their own children, their own lives, their own future. Who is really to blame?

Here, we also have a common enemy that can be defeated if a majority of us agree to take up freely provided weapons and fight back. Half of us have decided to risk death rather than join the effort. Given free, safe, effective vaccines against our common enemy, COVID-19, they claim it means freedom to refuse. Or, they could wear masks, but that’s also too much to ask.

And who suffers? The children, the women, the ones who cannot fight for themselves. Preventable death and enslavement. Preventable pandemic. But just too many people who won’t do their part. Sadly, these cowards harm everyone, not just themselves. Who is to blame? I think we all know.

Wanda LaCroix,

Missoula

