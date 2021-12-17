Letter to the editor: Refuse Larchmont proposal

The potential location for the Larchmont relocation lies nearly all within the 100-year floodplain boundary (zone AE). Meaning that the property has a 1% chance of annual flooding. Depending on the overall scope of the project, it may also infringe on the regulatory floodway to the north.

Per Missoula County floodplain regulations, any encroachment must be shown to not raise the base flood elevation more than 0.00 feet as certified by a professional engineer, unless a conditional letter of map revision (CLOMR) accompanies the application.

Missoula County’s floodplain website states “Floodplain management is the operation of a community program of preventative and corrective measures to reduce the risk of current and future flooding resulting in a more resilient community.” Constructing a community golf course in a floodplain does not align with that stated purpose. Rather, it seems to indicate that the county is open to the risk of a community resource being wiped out by future flooding.

Missoula County should also refer to their discussion of climate resilience and their stated projection for higher-intensity precipitation events, which will increase flooding risks in the area.

The Missoula County commissioners must refuse the proposal to develop Larchmont Golf Course.

Keith Koprivica,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1