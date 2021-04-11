Letter to the editor: Regents, support campus carry law

Dear Board of Regents of Montana:

Gun-free zones have continually proved to be target-rich environments for a killer looking for victims. The unarmed are unprotected. If any rational solution to "mass" homicide exists, it is that all individuals be armed and able to defend themselves and others around them under threat from any armed lunatic.

An individual armed with a concealed firearm is able to fend off a sexual assault. An individual armed with a concealed firearm is able to stop violent attacks of all descriptions.

End victimhood by promoting public safety and support the campus carry portion of House Bill 102 (signed by governor Feb. 28).

I will not approve my grandchildren to attend college or university in Montana unless the Board of Regents support campus carry portion of HB 102.

"An armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life." — Robert A. Heinlein

Lark Chadwick,

Thompson Falls

