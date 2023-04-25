Trans children exist in the state of Montana. Trans teenagers are real. Trans adults are real. And each trans Montanan is connected to more Montanans, who love them, work with them, and support them. We should be able to count on our elected legislators to benefit our lives in Montana, not threaten them.

Rep. Matt Regier's silencing of Rep. Zooey Zephyr, an official duly elected by citizens of this state, will not change the reality that trans people exist. He cannot wish away the presence of Montanans he is not interested in or doesn't care to understand, even as he uses his position to deny Rep. Zephyr her voice. Instead, he jeopardizes the health, safety and wellbeing of his fellow Montanans, and he has brought an embarrassing international spotlight to our state as a place of censorship and tyranny.