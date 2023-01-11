 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Regier needs to apologize

Republican Sen. Keith Regier of Kalispell needs to amend his reservation policy resolution to include all the land within the borders of state of Montana. It is not the reservation system that has failed; the statehood system also has failed to positively enhance the lives and well-being of all Montanans. All cities/towns in Montana have problems of alcoholism, drug abuse, domestic violence, child neglect, poverty, welfare dependence, homelessness, sub-standard education, despair, unhappiness, etc. These problems are not limited to those who live on a reservation. Senator Regier’s responsibility is to work to eliminate all these problems so all Montanans, on and off the reservation, can live lives that are positively enhanced. It is so embarrassing for white people that Sen. Regier, a white Republican businessman and legislator, shows such callous and uneducated behavior in 2023. Sen. Regier needs to wash his mouth out with bleach for uttering a resolution such as this in the first place. He also must provide a disinfected apology to Native Americans for his cruel abhorrent ignorance.

Janet Nix,

Missoula

