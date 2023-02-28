With the legalization of recreational marijuana and the ensuing tax, the state of Montana has exceeded tax revenue expectations. Since then, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks has received 20% of the marijuana tax income for the purpose of funding wildlife habitats. The Habitat Montana program currently has over $13 million available to sufficiently fund their conservation program.

In addition to funding Habitat Montana, we need to address our out-of-control drug problem across the state. I am writing in support of Rep. Marta Bertoglio's HB 462, a bill that would allow some of the revenue generated from the marijuana tax to help solve the law enforcement hiring issue and treat those struggling with drug addiction.

The legislation would also improve funding for veteran services and programs. Our nation’s heroes should have access to healthcare and education after serving, and HB 462 increases their opportunities. The bill will also allocate funds for Montana’s veterans, improving support for all our veterans as well as their surviving spouses and dependents. Overall, I am in support of HB 462 because our state should be using its resources to increase public security, safety, and veteran assistance programs.

Speaker Matt Regier,

Kalispell