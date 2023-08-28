Allowing the now proven more deadly trapping is devastating a dwindling population of wolves. The plummet in the kill/quotas is proof enough and no, the wolves are not outsmarting hunters. And 20,000 wolf licenses sold in 2021. The FWP “scoreboard” for Wolves is not updated for 22-23.

The false POM method estimating population is too willing to accept unreliable data and the same wandering wolf(s) are seen widespread. The recent FWP meeting proved itself a sham. The Commissioner in Region 1 since 2021 owns a hunting business and to his favor then switched to the quota system; even more big revenue from out-of-staters squeezing out Montanans.

Wanting bigger Quotas, he got the commission to raise the Wolf quota in Region 1. This is undeniably disgraceful. Avarice will drive our predator numbers to nothing, the ungulates become weak, spread diseases, become just like farm animals, cows with horns. Does the hunting industry want this?

The commissioners heard overwhelming support for protecting predators. The FWP must return Region 1 to the permit system, conduct a reliable wolf survey then at least set sustainable quotas. And finally prevent owners of for profit hunting businesses from setting quotas where located.

Peter Gyunn

Condon