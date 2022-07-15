Letter to the editor: Regulations needed to safeguard consumers

Jesse Ramos posits that regulations are adding to inflation (Missoulian July 10) because they make products more expensive. Well duh. It would be way cheaper if Dow Chemical or ExxonMobil could just dump their sewage into a river or the ocean.

We’d all save a lot of money if pharmaceutical companies could just sell you salt water and say it cures cancer. And why should we be mandating safety equipment on cars? It just makes them more expensive. And why can't that diesel repair shop open their business right next to your house? Land is so expensive.

The only reason we have regulations is that businesses, no matter how much they bray about being concerned about your health, safety, happiness, etc., really are only concerned with one thing: profits. Without regulations, they will rarely safeguard consumers.

A. Hamilton,

Missoula