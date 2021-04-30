Letter to the editor: Reimbursement for wolf trapping not morally justifiable

Laws that would provide wolf trappers with "expense reimbursement" smack of payment for bounty hunting.

Wolf trapping is a barbaric, violent practice that is disrespectful to all sentient beings, including wolves and humans who reject such practice. Wolf trapping shows no mercy: using steel on the limbs of an intelligent, pack-oriented animal to hold it until a trapper shoots it or clubs it to death.

To argue that this is morally justified because it is a Montana tradition makes one guilty of the logical fallacy of the "argument by tradition." Not only is this reasoning flawed, the value assumption in this worldview promotes a humanity that continues to perpetrate violence on itself and on other species.

To argue that it is one's "right" to exercise his chosen, lawful vocation ignores the moral domain, exposing this witless "argument" as politically grounded, selfish and destructive.

We Montanans have a choice every day to protect our beautiful biosphere and all of its beings, or to destroy it, and them, based on speciesism, lack of empathy, and moral justification. These laws are hardly wise, hardly promote a healthy planet and are clearly immoral.

I challenge trappers to debate me, on a public stage, with full media.