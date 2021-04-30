 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Reimbursement for wolf trapping not morally justifiable
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Reimbursement for wolf trapping not morally justifiable

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Laws that would provide wolf trappers with "expense reimbursement" smack of payment for bounty hunting.

Wolf trapping is a barbaric, violent practice that is disrespectful to all sentient beings, including wolves and humans who reject such practice. Wolf trapping shows no mercy: using steel on the limbs of an intelligent, pack-oriented animal to hold it until a trapper shoots it or clubs it to death.

To argue that this is morally justified because it is a Montana tradition makes one guilty of the logical fallacy of the "argument by tradition." Not only is this reasoning flawed, the value assumption in this worldview promotes a humanity that continues to perpetrate violence on itself and on other species.

To argue that it is one's "right" to exercise his chosen, lawful vocation ignores the moral domain, exposing this witless "argument" as politically grounded, selfish and destructive.

We Montanans have a choice every day to protect our beautiful biosphere and all of its beings, or to destroy it, and them, based on speciesism, lack of empathy, and moral justification. These laws are hardly wise, hardly promote a healthy planet and are clearly immoral.

I challenge trappers to debate me, on a public stage, with full media.

Kevin Boileau,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News