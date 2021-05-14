Letter to the editor: Relief from chronic pain

Once again I am submitting a letter here. Anyone who reads my letter, please know that I have an intense interest in becoming an advocate for those people who in any way are hurt by another's actions. My main interest is to advocate for the chronic pain sufferers in our society.

This letter is my third attempt today. I ran out of room in the first two. I cannot express all I really needed to. But I at least want the public and local community to realize that the very people in need of relief from 24-hour pain are denied opioids the most.

To me, every human being deserves to live a life filled with hope and comfort. Addiction is likely, but even antidepressants are addictive. I'm not myself a chronic pain sufferer but people I care deeply about are. And to witness them day after day in agony, is horrific. I wrote years ago about a chronic pain sufferer helped much by marijuana until authorities seized it, arrested her, released her and, once she got home, and unable to bear life in untreated pain, well, she promptly hung herself.

Physicians, please help these people.

Charlotte Knutsen,

Missoula

